Welcome to the Youngstown Diocese





Welcome to the website of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. Use this resource to learn more about the Catholic faith, the Diocese of Youngstown, and the Universal Church. We are a vibrant community of believers living out our faith in Northeast Ohio and throughout the world. We want to share that Good News of Jesus Christ to

you and to all.

Congratulations!

Cindee Case, Diocesan Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry wins National Award! Learn More











DAILY SCRIPTURE READINGS

ScriptureChat: Reflections on the Sunday Readings



Mass for Shut Ins