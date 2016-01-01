Welcome to the Youngstown Diocese

bishopmurryWelcome to the website of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. Use this resource to learn more about the Catholic faith, the Diocese of Youngstown, and the Universal Church. We are a vibrant community of believers living out our faith in Northeast Ohio and throughout the world. We want to share that Good News of Jesus Christ to  you and to all. 

 

 

Congratulations!   cindee1

Cindee Case, Diocesan Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry wins National Award!  Learn More

virtus
      


coursesforcatechistsandteachers  courseslist  catechistcafe


 DAILY SCRIPTURE READINGS

ScriptureChat: Reflections on the Sunday Readings

Mass for Shut Ins

shutin

 
 wedding3Getting Married?
Click here to learn about the Marriage Preparation Process.

Register online to attend The Marriage Preparation Engaged Couple One-Day Retreat  or
Click here to download the registration form.

 

 

 

 
 